'Bangladesh developments under close watch': Assam CM urges caution

Guwahati, Dec 22: The Assam government is closely monitoring developments in neighbouring Bangladesh amid reports of violence against the minority Hindu population and concerns over regional security, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Speaking to the press during a review of preparations ahead of the inauguration of the Batadrava Than redevelopment project in Nagaon, Sarma said every development across the border was being keenly watched.

“We all have seen how the Hindu population is being tortured and burnt alive in Bangladesh. Their leaders and new rulers have again and again expressed taking Northeast India under their control. We are closely monitoring all the developments,” he said.

Citing Assam’s history of migration from Bangladesh, the Chief Minister said the situation warranted heightened caution. “That is why we need to keep a sharp eye on the issue, and I believe we should stay careful as well,” he added.

Reiterating the state government’s stance against illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, Sarma said eviction drives against illegal encroachments would continue in a phased manner across Assam.

“Today, ousters have been evicted from around Batadrava and a few more things are left to be done. We will carry that forward in phases. We have an aim to evict all those lands that are illegally occupied,” he said.

Sarma also clarified that the eviction drives would extend beyond villages to char areas. “It is not that we will only evict lands from rural areas, but we will also take action in char areas,” Sarma added.

Earlier in the day, Sarma visited the sacred Than to review arrangements ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit on December 29.

“We have taken all efforts to restore the sanctity and grandeur of Gurujona’s birthplace,” he wrote in a social media post, on Monday.

The Chief Minister said during his visit on December 29, the Home Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Police Commissioner’s office in Guwahati, launch the city’s CCTV surveillance system, inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Sanskritik Auditorium, and later travel to Nagaon to inaugurate the Batadrava redevelopment project.