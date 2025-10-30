Zubeen Garg’s wife thanks CM as Assam govt donates Roi Roi Binale GST to foundation

Guwahati, Oct 30: Following the Assam government’s decision to donate the state’s share of GST collected from late cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, the artiste’s wife, Garima, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government.

“We deeply appreciate the Chief Minister’s announcement and are truly thankful for this gesture. I had hoped the funds would go to the Kalaguru Foundation, which was founded to continue our social initiatives. With this support, we can carry forward Zubeen’s mission and work for the welfare of those in need,” Garima said, during a visit by the 11-member committee constituted to oversee the construction of Zubeen Khetra on Thursday.

Announcing the decision after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explained that the Centre levies 18% GST on film tickets priced above Rs 100 and 5% on those below Rs 100, with half of the collection going to the State government.

“After discussing with Zubeen’s wife, Garima, we decided to donate the State’s share to the foundation,” Sarma said, adding that since no entertainment tax is levied on films in Assam, there was no scope for a tax waiver as some had earlier suggested.

On October 27, the Opposition Congress had written to the Chief Minister urging the government to declare Garg’s last cinematic venture tax-free across the state.

Set to release on October 31, Roi Roi Binale has already generated massive public anticipation with record-breaking advance ticket bookings across Assam.

“This strong reception shows the collective desire of the people to celebrate his legacy on the big screen,” the Congress letter stated.

The government’s gesture has been widely appreciated by fans and members of Assam’s artistic community as a fitting tribute to Garg’s enduring legacy and lifelong dedication to art and humanity.

“It’s a good initiative. When Zubeen Garg was alive, he did a lot of social work through this foundation. So, if the money goes to such a cause, it will greatly benefit society. When we buy a cinema ticket worth Rs 100, only Rs 40 goes to the producer — the remaining Rs 60 is shared among the cinema hall owner, taxes, and distributors. If that portion is directed to the foundation, it will help fulfill the dreams that Zubeen Da cherished,” said Himangshu Prasad Das, actor-director.

The Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, founded by Garg, works towards various philanthropic causes, including supporting artistes in distress, helping flood victims, and providing aid to underprivileged students.