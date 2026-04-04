Zubeen Garg’s family slams Congress manifesto over ‘100-day justice’ promise

Guwahati, April 4: The Congress manifesto has come under strong criticism from the family members of late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg and they have called upon all political parties not to politicize the death of the celebrated musician.

The Congress, in its State Assembly election manifesto, promised to give justice to Zubeen in 100 days if voted to power.

Zubeen’s uncle Manoj Borthakur told The Assam Tribune that there is no short cut in the Indian legal system.

The case is being heard in a fast-track court on a daily basis and how can a political party claim that it would give justice in 100 days, he asked.

Borthakur said that after the sessions court delivers its verdict, the case may go to the High Court and even to the Supreme court. Under these circumstances, no one can give a deadline for justice.

Borthakur said that the political parties are only trying to gain political mileage out of the tragic death of Zubeen and emotionally blackmail the people.

“Zubeen was an artiste... he was not a politician. On behalf of the entire family, I appeal to all political parties not to use Zubeen’s name and fame for political mileage and let us wait for the court’s verdict,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue, criminal lawyer Bijon Mahajan said, “As per my understanding as a student of law, a subjudiced matter should be left solely to the discretion of the judiciary.”

Mahajan said that the need of the hour was a fast-track court, which has already been formed and the court is hearing the case daily.

Only the judge can decide how many days it will take to hear the case and no political party can take such a decision. Political statements on such issues can be termed as attempts to influence the court, he added.

Mahajan also said that the case may go to higher courts and no one can say how many days it might take for the final verdict.

He also said that India is “not a banana republic” and every person deserves a fair trial under the criminal justice delivery system.

long as the matter is under investigation, only the government can say when the chargesheet will be filed.

But once the chargesheet has been filed and the matter is under the jurisdiction of the court, the government cannot specify any date for delivering the verdict, he added.