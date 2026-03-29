Assam polls: Congress unveils manifesto, vows justice to Zubeen in 100 days

Nowboicha, Mar 29: The state Congress, on Sunday, unveiled its Assembly election manifesto in Assam, rolling out a set of five key guarantees as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge led a high-energy campaign push in Nowboicha.

Addressing a large public rally, Kharge said the manifesto had been “crafted in consultation with the people” and outlined what he described as a forward-looking roadmap aimed at welfare, social security and indigenous rights.

At the centre of the pitch were five headline guarantees, which the party said would be implemented if voted to power.

The Congress promised an unconditional monthly financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to women for entrepreneurship, positioning it as a departure from what Kharge termed “conditional transfers”.

“BJP gives conditional transfers. They ask if you are from the BJP. Congress will not ask such questions. We will provide financial support unconditionally, and if possible, go beyond that,” he said.

The party also announced a cashless health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh for every family, citing similar schemes implemented in Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka, Andhra Ptradesh and Rajasthan.

In a significant political assurance, Kharge said the party would ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg case within 100 days, promising that those responsible would be brought to book.

“We will not let the perpetrators scoot free. Garg has been murdered and within 100 days, we will provide justice to him,” he declared.

The manifesto further pledged to provide permanent land pattas to 10 lakh indigenous people, replacing the existing system of annual allotments.

“After this, people will not have to run from pillar to post before the administration. Land rights will be secured and that too permanently,” he said, underlining the measure as a priority intervention.

Additionally, the Congress promised a monthly allowance of Rs 1,250 for senior citizens, aiming to strengthen social security nets.

Framing the manifesto as inclusive, Kharge said it “has something for everyone” and urged voters to back a party that works for public welfare.

Alongside the policy pitch, Kharge sharpened his attack on the ruling dispensation, accusing it of fostering fear and centralising power. “Himanta Biswa Sarma is invoking fear among the people. Those who are not with him are pushed into trouble. Do not be afraid of such politics,” he said.

He also targeted the BJP’s leadership, alleging governance failures and questioning the state’s political trajectory, while urging voters to bring about change in the upcoming polls.

The rally marked a key moment in the Congress campaign, with the manifesto and its five guarantees forming the core of its electoral outreach in the final leg before voting.