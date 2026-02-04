Zubeen Garg did not reek of alcohol on yacht, six witnesses tell Singapore court

Guwahati, Feb 4: Seven witnesses who testified at the second hearing of the Singapore Coroner’s Court inquiry into the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg told the court that the singer “did not smell or reek” of alcohol when he arrived at Capo Bay Marina on the day of his death.

According to a report aired by Singapore-based news broadcaster Channel News Asia, six of the seven witnesses who gave in-person statements on Tuesday were on board the yacht with Garg on September 19, 2025, the day he drowned.

While their accounts broadly corroborated the sequence of events leading up to his fatal swim, they differed on whether Garg had consumed alcohol before boarding the vessel.

Several witnesses said Garg was seen sipping intermittently from a single large can of beer during the boat ride, and that no other forms of alcohol were observed.

One witness told the court that Garg “did not appear intoxicated” and was taking only small sips. Another said they had heard an order placed for whisky at a bar before the group boarded the yacht, but could not confirm whether Garg had consumed it.

Only one witness claimed that the artiste appeared tipsy when he boarded.

Video footage shown in court reportedly depicted Garg entering the sea for the first time wearing a life jacket. Some witnesses said the jacket appeared too large and that Garg later removed it while in the water.

After swimming, Garg returned to a kayak near the yacht and was described by multiple witnesses as looking tired.

A witness, who had organised the gathering, testified that he attempted to put a life jacket on Garg before his second swim, but the singer refused, reportedly saying, “I have never worn it before. I don’t like it.”

Witnesses further told the court that Garg then swam rapidly towards the shore, prompting several others to follow him. He was also said to have repeatedly told those on board that he had taught two members of the group how to swim.

The inquiry is continuing, with further evidence expected. Garg’s uncle, Manoj Borthakur, and nephew, Rahul Gautam Sharma, were present at the February 3 hearing.

The testimonies at the second hearing, however, contrast with earlier evidence presented by investigators in the Coroner’s court.

Singapore Police have previously informed the court that toxicology analysis showed Garg’s blood alcohol level was far above the country’s legal limit at the time he entered the water.

The second hearing follows the opening session on January 14, during which police testimony indicated that the 53-year-old artiste was severely intoxicated and not wearing a life jacket when he drowned.

At the first hearing, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim of the Police Coast Guard told the court that Garg had consumed alcohol and had repeatedly refused to wear a life vest before entering the water.

Meanwhile, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer, visited Peerless Hospital on Wednesday, coinciding with the couple’s marriage anniversary.

“She is not ill. She came here as she was feeling a little weak. But there is no need for her to get admitted. A four-member team of doctors is looking after her health,” the doctor said.

Hospital officials also noted that the couple had previously been involved in philanthropic activities, including bringing elderly persons for free health check-ups and consultations.

“Following the same practice, Garima came today. All her check-ups went smoothly,” the doctor said, adding that she has suffered a major personal loss and would need time to recover emotionally.