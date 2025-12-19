Singapore Police rule out foul play in Zubeen Garg death case

Guwahati, Dec 19: Even as investigations into the death of singer Zubeen Garg continue in Singapore, authorities there on Thursday reiterated that no foul play has been detected so far.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the case is still under investigation in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010.

“Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg,” the police said, adding that upon completion of the probe, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner.

The Coroner’s Inquiry (CI), a fact-finding process to determine the cause and circumstances of death, is currently scheduled for January and February 2026.

The Singapore police also urged the public to refrain from speculation and the spread of unverified information, assuring that a thorough and professional investigation is being conducted.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the SIT investigating Garg’s death has filed a complaint with the Assam Police Crime Branch against Akhil Gogoi, accusing him of circulating “unverified” documents purported to be part of the charge sheet in the case.

A senior official said the circulation of such documents is illegal and has the potential to mislead the public and create confusion.

The nine-member SIT, headed by Special Director General of Police Munna Prasad Gupta, had submitted the charge sheet before the Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court on December 12.

Legal sources pointed out that certified copies of the charge sheet have not yet been released by the court and have only been provided to the accused and their family members.

“SIT Investigating Officer Rosie Kalita has filed the complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Gogoi. The matter is under examination, and a decision will be taken accordingly,” the official said.

Reacting to the development, Gogoi, in a social media post, said he had learnt that a case was being filed against him for making the charge sheet public. “I am severely ill, but I will go to Guwahati to face the case,” he stated.

Earlier, the SIT had said that Garg’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta have been charged with murder.

Garg’s cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The singer’s two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Additional charges include criminal conspiracy, extortion, cheating and destruction of evidence against Mahanta, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust against Sharma, breach of trust against Goswami, and destruction of evidence against Amritprava Mahanta.

With inputs from PTI