Women in BJP list dip to six in Assam, falls short of its inclusion pitch

Guwahati, Mar 19: The BJP’s list of candidates for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections has brought the focus back on women’s representation, with the party fielding six women, one fewer than in the 2021 polls.

The six candidates named in the list are Madhavi Das (Birsing-Jarua), Jyostna Kalita (Chaygaon), Nilima Devi (Mangaldai), Ajanta Neog (Golaghat), Niso Terangpi (Diphu) and Rupali Langthasa (Haflong).

While their inclusion marks a continued, if modest, presence of women in the party’s electoral strategy, the slight dip has raised questions given earlier assurances from the leadership.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had repeatedly indicated in the run-up to the polls that the party would increase the number of women candidates alongside introducing younger and fresh faces.

In the build-up to the polls, Sarma had multiple times said the BJP would prioritise “young and energetic faces” and place emphasis on “expanding women’s representation”.

The latest list, however, reflects a marginal decline. In 2021, the BJP had fielded seven women among its candidates, while the Congress had nominated nine women out of 95 candidates.

The trend becomes sharper when viewed over a longer period. In 2016, the BJP fielded six women across 84 seats it contested, while the Congress nominated 17 women out of 122.

Data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicates that women’s representation in the Assam Assembly has remained limited despite their growing participation as voters.

In 2016, only eight of the 91 women candidates across parties were elected. The number dropped further in 2021, with just six of 76 women candidates winning seats in the 126-member House.

The figures highlight a persistent gap between women’s electoral participation and their representation in legislative bodies, even as political parties continue to promise greater inclusion.