Vrindavani Vastra to be brought to Assam for six months: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 7: In a landmark development for Assam’s cultural heritage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the Vrindavani Vastra—the masterpiece created under the guidance of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva—will be brought to the state for public display for six months.

The announcement comes months after the Chief Minister revealed that the state government was taking concrete steps to bring the sacred textile back to Assam.

“On November 15, I will visit London. A few months ago, I had mentioned my efforts to bring the Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam. Now, an agreement will be signed between the museum in London and the Assam government. For the first time, the Vrindavani Vastra will be brought to the state for six months,” Sarma said during a social media live broadcast.

He further informed that during his visit, discussions will be held on how the artifact can be preserved and displayed.

“This has been a long-cherished wish of mine—to bring the Vastra home. We will discuss what kind of museum is needed to preserve it and explore the best ways to house it in Assam,” the Chief Minister added.

Sarma will be in London till November 17 and is scheduled to return to Assam on November 18.

The centuries-old textile, woven under the spiritual guidance of Srimanta Sankardeva at the request of King Naranarayan, is currently housed in museums in Britain and France.

Earlier, on August 30, the Chief Minister had informed that the British Museum had written to the state government, stating that if certain conditions were met, they would loan the Vrindavani Vastra to Assam for 18 months.

Among these conditions, the first is the creation of a digital experience—featuring a live, direct feed from the British Museum in London to Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The second and more crucial condition involves establishing a state-of-the-art museum in Assam that meets international standards for preservation and security of heritage artifacts.

Following an inspection of the Kalakshetra and the Assam State Museum, British Museum officials observed that the existing facilities were not yet suitable for hosting the textile. However, they assured the Assam government of their full cooperation.

“They informed us that if such a museum is built, they are working towards loaning the textile to both CSMVS in Mumbai and to Assam by 2027. They will soon share recommendations on environmental and security standards for the proposed museum,” Sarma said.