Assam must build state-of-art museum to host Vrindavani Vastra, says British Museum

Guwahati, August 30: The Assam government, with support from the JSW Group, is taking significant steps to bring Srimanta Sankardeva’s Vrindavani Vastra back to the state for public viewing.

The centuries-old textile, woven under the spiritual guidance of the saint at the request of King Naranarayan, currently resides in museums in Britain and France.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a press meet at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Saturday, revealed that negotiations with the British Museum are ongoing, with the institution laying down specific conditions for Assam to host the priceless artifact.

“The British Museum has written to us stating that if we can fulfil certain conditions, they will loan the Vrindavani Vastra to Assam for 18 months,” the Chief Minister said.

Among these conditions, the first is the creation of a digital experience, where a live, direct feed from the British Museum in London will be displayed at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The second, and more crucial, is the establishment of a state-of-the-art museum in Assam that meets international standards of preservation for the centuries-old textile.

British Museum officials, after visiting Kalakshetra and the Assam State Museum, observed that the facilities were not adequate for hosting the fabric. They have, however, assured Assam of their cooperation, Sarma said.

“They informed us that if such a museum can be built, they are actively working towards loaning the textile to both CSMBS in Mumbai and to Assam by 2027. They will soon share recommendations on environmental and security standards for the building,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that due to the technical challenges of preserving the fabric, it would not be possible to permanently bring it back. However, he stressed that the opportunity to host it even temporarily would be of immense cultural and historical value.

“If once we can bring the Vrindavani Vastra from the British Museum to Guwahati, then it will pave the way for the other fabrics to follow,” he noted.

To meet this requirement, the JSW Group has stepped in to construct the museum as a gift to Assam. The state cabinet has already allotted one bigha of land at a sericulture farm for this project.

“The Assam government doesn’t have much experience in building a museum of such global standards, so JSW has taken up the responsibility. The British Museum will also share their designs and standards. It will take around six months to finalise everything, after which construction will begin,” Sarma said.

He further mentioned that the British Museum has sought a sovereign guarantee from the Government of India to ensure the fabric’s safe return after 18 months.

“I have written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding this, and the Government of India will provide the guarantee. We, along with JSW and the Indian ambassador in Britain, are all collaborating to make this possible,” the Chief Minister confirmed.

The Chief Minister also said he has been invited by the British Museum for further discussions. Though he cannot travel in September, he plans to visit London between October and November.

The Vrindavani Vastra, is considered a divine creation of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. While different versions exist in three museums in Britain and one in France, scholars and curators like Richard Blaton have written extensively on its history, weaving process, and cultural significance.

Due to its fragile condition, it is no longer displayed publicly and can only be seen by appointment.

For Assam, bringing the Vrindavani Vastra home, even temporarily, would mark a historic moment, reconnecting people with the artistic and spiritual heritage of Srimanta Sankardev.