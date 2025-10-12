Using Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ for slogans is wrong: MoS Margherita slams Congress

Titabor, Oct 12: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who holds special charge of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, has said that both the people of Assam and the government are united in their demand for justice for Zubeen Garg.

“The inquiry committee set up by the state government is conducting a scientific and time-bound investigation, and the judiciary will ensure justice while upholding the trust and faith of the people of Assam,” said Margherita during his visit to Titabor on Saturday.

Criticising the Congress party and MP Gaurav Gogoi, Margherita alleged that the party is politicising the issue.

“The stance taken by the state government to ensure justice for Garg is being politicised by Congress for its own benefit. They are singing the tune of politics in the name of Zubeen Garg’s songs,” he said.

Margherita further claimed that Congress has been using Garg’s popular song Mayabini during its campaigns.

“Personally, I am ashamed that they are giving slogans like ‘Vote for Congress’ while using Mayabini. This is wrong. We should not drag politics into the name of Zubeen Garg,” he added, urging the Congress party to refrain from such low-level politics.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing investigation into the death of Assam’s cultural icon Garg, the viscera report has arrived from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi, and has been handed over to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for expert examination, confirmed Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta on Saturday.

Gupta informed that an expert committee at GMCH has been constituted to analyse the viscera findings and prepare a comprehensive final report. Once the review is completed, the report will be submitted to the court and simultaneously shared with Zubeen Garg’s family.

“Once GMCH’s expert committee submits its report, we will place it before the court. The family will receive a copy of the final viscera report as part of their legal right, both in person and through registered post,” Gupta said.