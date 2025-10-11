Zubeen Garg Case: Viscera report reaches GMCH, expert panel to review findings

Guwahati, Oct 11: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the viscera report has arrived from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi and has been handed over to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for expert examination, confirmed Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta on Saturday.

Gupta informed that an expert committee at GMCH has been constituted to analyse the viscera findings and prepare a comprehensive final report. Once the review is completed, the report will be submitted to the court and simultaneously shared with Zubeen Garg’s family.

“Once GMCH’s expert committee submits its report, we will place it before the court. The family will receive a copy of the final viscera report as part of their legal right, both in person and through registered post,” Gupta stated.

The senior police official emphasised that the investigation is progressing systematically and clarified misconceptions regarding the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) inability to directly probe the case in Singapore, where the singer passed away.

“There are international legal restrictions on conducting investigations in another country. Such actions are governed by international treaties and officers from one country cannot independently investigate within another nation,” he explained.

Gupta detailed that India and Singapore are bound by the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), which regulates all cross-border investigations.

“We have already sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) through the Ministry of Home Affairs at the initial stage of the investigation. The request has been received by Singapore’s Attorney General’s Office, which is now processing it,” he informed.

He further noted that any attempt by Indian officers to investigate in Singapore without authorisation would be illegal.

“If we conduct any probe without permission, it would violate visa and international protocols. Such evidence would be inadmissible in court, and Singapore could initiate legal action. Hence, the investigation must proceed only with cooperation from the Singapore Police,” Gupta clarified, adding that the SIT is in constant touch with the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Regarding individuals from the Assam Association Singapore who were reportedly present on the yacht with Zubeen Garg, Gupta said, “We have issued summons to 11 members of the Association. One person has already appeared and recorded his statement. They have been asked to appear in person and video conferencing is not allowed.”

He added that logistical arrangements have been made for their travel and accommodation in Assam.

Gupta also confirmed that two of Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers (PSOs) have been arrested and are in custody, while several other witnesses continue to be examined.

“The investigation is active, and all necessary procedures are being followed,” he said.

When asked if the lack of direct access to Singapore might hinder the probe, Gupta dismissed such concerns.

“The investigation has not been hampered in any way. Even if there is a delay in receiving assistance from Singapore, our line of inquiry remains strong and on track,” he asserted.