UPPL to decide alliance strategy for Assam polls by month-end: Pramod Boro

Chirang, Jan 22: With the Assam Assembly elections approaching, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), on Thursday, said it would take a final call on its alliance strategy later this month, following key organisational meetings.

Addressing a press briefing in Chirang, UPPL president Pramod Boro said the party’s position on alliances, including whether it will tie up with any political formation, will be decided at its Central Executive Committee meeting on January 24 and the Central Conference scheduled for January 30 and 31.

“On January 24, we have our Central Executive Committee meeting, and on January 30 and 31, the Central Conference will be held. Several issues are under discussion, but the final decision on political alliances will be taken during the Central Conference,” Boro said.

However, the prospect of an alliance between UPPL and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) appears unlikely.

Earlier, on January 4, BPF president and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary categorically ruled out any understanding with UPPL in the region.

Mohilary said that while UPPL’s participation could be acceptable at the state or central level, it had no place in the Bodoland Territorial Council.

“UPPL has been part of the NDA in the state Assembly and at the Centre, but not in the BTC. If the BJP decides to share power with UPPL at the state or central level, we have nothing to say. However, UPPL has no stake in the BTC,” Mohilary said.

Reiterating his stand, Mohilary asserted that there was no question of the two parties working together in the Bodoland region.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent violence in Kokrajhar, Boro said the situation had been brought under control within a day through the combined efforts of all stakeholders.

He thanked the Assam Police and the district administration for their prompt response.

“It is a big thing that the incident was contained within a day. We were worried when it occurred, but thanks to the Assam Police and the authorities, and with everyone’s intervention, the situation was brought under control,” Boro said.