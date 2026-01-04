UPPL may join state Cabinet, but no tie-up in BTR: Hagrama Mohilary

Kokrajhar, Jan 4: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president and BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, on Sunday, said he has no objection to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) gaining representation in the Assam Assembly or joining the state Cabinet after the 2026 elections.

However, he firmly ruled out any alliance with the party in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking to the press after laying the foundation stone for a 100-capacity, three-storeyed RCC girls’ hostel at Bineswar Barhma Engineering College in Kokrajhar, Mohilary said UPPL’s role could be acceptable at the state or central level but not within the BTC.

“UPPL has been a part of the NDA in the state Assembly and as Cabinet minister, but not here in BTC. We have nothing to say if BJP again decides to give share to UPPL in the state or Delhi, but it has no stake in BTC,” Mohilary stated.

He categorically rejected any understanding with UPPL in the Bodoland region. “There is no question of working with UPPL when it comes to BTR. There could be no agreement with us,” he asserted.

Highlighting ongoing development work, the BTC chief said several major projects are underway across the Bodoland region.

“There are many projects in BTC. Yesterday (Saturday), a project for a mini secretariat worth Rs 150 crore was approved in Udalguri,” Mohilary informed.

On the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Mohilary said preparations are already underway, with indications that the polls may be held earlier than usual.

“We have come to know that the 2026 Assembly elections will take place in April before Rongali Bihu. Full-fledged preparations are going on, but seat distribution within the NDA alliance has not been finalised yet,” he said.

The BPF chief added that his party would press for a larger share of seats. “We will demand more seats and I am sure there will be adjustments,” Mohilary said.

He also confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on January 17 and appreciated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s efforts to organise Bagurumba dance performance

“On January 17, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the state. A 10,000-strong Bagurumba dance performance will take place in Guwahati. It is good to see folk culture being represented on the global stage,” he said.