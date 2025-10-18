Two EMs, Deputy Speaker seat in BTC go to BJP as BPF joins Assam government

Guwahati, Oct 18: With the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) formally joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, on Saturday, said the alliance aims to work for the overall welfare and development of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

“You all know that the BPF is a party that works only for the people and for the development of the BTC. To achieve that, we must form an alliance with the government. Therefore, in the interest of the people of BTC, we have joined hands with the NDA,” Mohilary told the press, on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Majbat legislator, Charan Boro.

Mohilary also announced that the BPF would allocate two Executive Member (EM) positions and the post of Deputy Speaker to the BJP.

“The BPF is a party that knows how to give and take. Two EMs have been fixed for the BJP. We will also ensure we receive something in return; we always believe in fair exchange,” he quipped.

He, however, said that the BPF would work with the NDA “without any conditions” to address key issues faced by the region.

“BTC has many problems — that is why we formed this alliance, so that the issues can be resolved. You will see, with the NDA, BPF will achieve what people have never imagined,” Mohilary added.

On the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the BPF chief said preparations will begin in December.

“I will focus on BTC-related pending work in November and from December, I will start working for the 2026 Assembly election,” he said.

Earlier in the day, BPF leader Charan Boro was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

Boro, a two-time MLA from the Majbat constituency, marks the BPF’s official entry into the NDA-led government. He is likely to be allotted the Transport Department portfolio.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulating Boro, expressed optimism about the partnership.

“We will work together for the upliftment of all communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The Assam Cabinet will soon hold a joint meeting with BJP executive members to strengthen cooperation with the BPF for the region’s development,” Sarma said.