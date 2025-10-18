BJP will craft inclusive 2026 poll strategy, plan expected by December: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to finalise its strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections, but a plan is expected by December.

Speaking on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of BPF leader Charan Boro, Sarma said, “In 2026 polls, we will craft a collaborative poll strategy because everyone wants a stable government in Assam under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though we haven’t discussed it yet, by December we should be able to give some idea of our approach.”

Boro, a second-time MLA from Majbat constituency, was inducted into the Assam cabinet, marking the Bodoland People's Front’s (BPF) official entry into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Reports indicate that Boro will likely be assigned the Transport Department portfolio.

Expressing gratitude to BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, Sarma said, “We will together work for the upliftment of all communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). In a couple of days, the Assam cabinet will also meet with BJP executive members, and we will cooperate with the BPF government for the region’s development.”

Sarma highlighted his long-standing association with Mohilary, dating back to 2001–02, noting that their connection remained strong even during the last five years when he was out of power.

Speaking on relations with United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Sarma added that Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma continues in the cabinet, and the government will engage with all alliance partners ahead of the 2026 elections.

“We must have discussions with all our alliance partners to craft an inclusive poll strategy,” he reiterated.

Earlier, during the October-5 swearing-in of the new BPF council, Sarma had assured that the state government would fully support the new administration while allowing it to operate independently.