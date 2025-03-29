Tripartite meet with Centre on RHAC’s constitutional validation soon: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, assured the people of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) that his government will soon initiate tripartite discussions with the Centre to grant the council constitutional validation.

Speaking at an election campaign rally ahead of the RHAC polls on April 2, Sarma reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his promise made in January 2025.

“Very soon, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Government of Assam will take steps to conduct a tripartite meeting to bring this to effect," he declared, while addressing a gathering in Goalpara’s Dudhnoi.

Highlighting various development initiatives, the Chief Minister announced that work on a new medical college in Goalpara would commence shortly.

“We will soon begin construction of a medical college in Dudhnoi so this district, too, can benefit from advanced healthcare,” Sarma said.

Additionally, he noted that the construction of an Ayurvedic college and Deen Dayal College in Goalpara was already underway, further strengthening the region’s educational infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also underscored the government’s efforts to honour local historical figures.

He mentioned initiatives like “Khel Maharan”, a programme dedicated to King Dodan of Goalpara, and the decision to rename Goalpara Civil Hospital after Swahid Nidhanu Ram Rajbangshi, the district’s lone martyr of the 1942 movement.

“We have taken Lachit Barphukan’s name to international platforms, and we are equally committed to ensuring King Dodan’s name reaches New Delhi and beyond,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant increases in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for grains, aimed at benefiting farmers.

“Previously, farmers received Rs 600 per quintal for their grains. We have raised this to Rs 1,800, then Rs 2,300, and now, with an additional Rs 250 from the state, the final MSP stands at Rs 2,550,” Sarma announced.

Sarma also reiterated the enhancements in ration card benefits, stating that apart from free rice, beneficiaries would now receive 1 kg of pulses and 1 kg of sugar at rates Rs 25 lower than market prices. Additionally, salt would be available at a subsidized rate, Rs 10 less than the shop price.

Following his campaign in Dudhnoi, the Chief Minister proceeded to Boko for another election rally as part of his push for the RHAC elections.