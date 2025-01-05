Tripartite talks on Rabha Hasong Autonomous council within this year: Assam CM

Goalpara, Jan 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday during his visit to Goalpara emphasised the government's commitment to supporting the Rabha community's quest for constitutional recognition and autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

He also revealed plans for tripartite talks between the central government, state government, and the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) within this year to facilitate these aspirations.

During his visit to the Goalpara district, the chief minister also inaugurated the new permanent secretariat building, museum, and e-library of the RHAC at a grand event at Dudhnoi.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a tall bronze statue of Rabha tribal hero Raja Bir Parasuram. Addressing a large crowd, the Chief Minister expressed his pleasure in meeting the people of Goalpara and Dudhnoi at the beginning of the New Year.

He emphasised that these developments reflect ongoing efforts to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage, rights, and self-governance of the Rabha community.

The Chief Minister noted that the RHAC, established under an agreement signed on March 10, 1995, had waited nearly three decades for a permanent secretariat.

Construction of the secretariat building began in 2017 with an initial administrative sanction of Rs 5 crore, and the first phase is now complete. Sarma announced an additional grant of Rs 10 crore for further beautification of the premises.

The museum and e-library, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore, were also inaugurated. These facilities aim to preserve the history and culture of the Rabha tribe, including the legacy of Raja Bir Parasuram, whose bronze statue now stands as a testament to their heritage.

Sarma lauded the Rabha community's resilience in their struggle to protect their identity, culture, and political rights.

He assured that the recent delimitation of constituencies has safeguarded the political representation of indigenous communities in the regions of Boko, Dudhnoi, and West Goalpara.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several state government initiatives, including the expansion of the Orunodoi scheme, which will now benefit 30,000 to 32,000 families per constituency, up from the previous 20,000-21,000.

Additionally, he emphasised the success of other programs like the Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Scheme and the Million Moina Scheme aimed at empowering women and promoting the education of girls.

Sarma urged the Rabha youths to balance modern education and technological advancements with the preservation of their cultural roots. He called upon the community to contribute actively to the development and revival of their traditions.

The event was attended by education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, health minister Ashok Singhal, Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, RHAC chief executive member Tankeshwar Rabha, RHAC chairman Charu Mohan, and other dignitaries, including Rabha and Garo Development Council chairman Arbitson De Momin.

The inauguration marks a significant step in the preservation of Rabha culture and the overall development of the Goalpara region.