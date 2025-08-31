Trade blockade in Merapani as students, locals push back against Naga restrictions

Merapani, August 31: Student bodies and residents of Dayalpur and surrounding areas in Golaghat's Merapani imposed a self-declared trade blockade against Nagaland on Sunday.

The move follows a prohibition order issued by 11 Naga village councils in Bhandari subdivision, barring entry of people from Assam without an Inner Line Permit (ILP) and warning of fines up to Rs 50,000.

Three major student bodies from the Xorupani border area - the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Xorupani Regional, the Indigenous Students Union Xorupani Regional, and the Gorkha Students Union Xorupani Regional - joined hands with local residents in Doyapur to unanimously decide on the blockade.

As per the resolution, until the Naga councils revoke their prohibition order, no trader from the Xorupani area will be allowed to sell or supply food items or other essential goods to Nagaland.

The organisations further declared that any individual or businessman violating the decision and supplying goods to Nagaland would face strict action, including a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Notices to this effect have already been pasted across several locations in Xorupani, drawing widespread support from the local population.

“In our border Doyang area, we never had such issues earlier. But in response to this notice, the town committee, ABSU, Adivasi Students Union, Gorkha Union, and others have decided on a trade blockade. If their conditions are not withdrawn immediately, we will impose stricter restrictions, preventing them from entering Merapani. We also urge the Assam government to intervene before the situation escalates," a local businessman told the press.

Meanwhile, fresh tensions have emerged in Negheribil along the interstate border, where residents allege that Nagaland locals obstructed a geo-bag water project, leaving the work stalled for over a month.

“During an Assam Jatiyabadi Yuva Parishad protest, NSCN members created disturbances. Because of the stalled project, heavy rains recently caused flooding in Negheribil. We appeal to the Assam government to restart the project immediately for the safety of the people,” said a local resident.

Adding to the strain, residents of Uriamghat’s Rajapukhuri village have alleged post-eviction land grab attempts by groups from Nagaland.

Reports suggest that armed individuals carrying sticks and machetes threatened Adivasi villagers and demanded a 50% share of their cultivated crops.

Locals further alleged that even Naga police personnel in plain clothes were accompanying the groups.

Although locals had hoped the second phase of eviction would curb such atrocities, incidents have instead increased, while Assam Police and authorities remain conspicuously silent.