Three held in Assam for backing Bangladesh lynching on social media

Guwahati, Dec 24: Amid mounting protests across Assam over the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, police have arrested three individuals from different districts for allegedly supporting the brutal killing on social media.

The arrests were made in Kamrup, Sribhumi and Gauripur in Dhubri, even as demonstrations against the incident and the deteriorating safety of minorities in Bangladesh continued across the state on Wednesday.

In Kamrup district, police arrested Mohammad Shaif Akhtar Ali from Rangia town on Tuesday for allegedly posting content on social media that supported the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Hindu organisations. “Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Rangia police station. After preliminary investigation, the youth was arrested,” a police officer said.

Police said Ali had allegedly shared a video of the lynching on Facebook and Instagram and posted content endorsing the crime.

In Gauripur, police arrested Babul Hussain, a resident of Baniyamari Sixth Block village, for allegedly circulating inflammatory content on social media in support of extremist elements in Bangladesh.

According to police, the accused uploaded videos purportedly endorsing communal violence against Hindus, including incidents of killing and burning victims after tying them to trees.

The Gauripur Police detained Hussain and initiated a detailed interrogation. Investigations are underway to determine whether he acted independently or had links with organised extremist networks.

Meanwhile, in Hailakandi, police arrested Izazur Rahman Laskar (19) of Gamoria village in Sribhumi district for allegedly circulating an inflammatory video on Instagram that sought to justify the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh on communal grounds.

Laskar was booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to promoting enmity between groups, assertions prejudicial to national integration, deliberate insult to religious beliefs, statements likely to cause public disorder, and common intention.

Even as police action continued, protests against the lynching and concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh intensified across Assam.

In Tezpur on Wednesday, several organisations and local residents staged demonstrations, demanding strict action and a firm response from Indian authorities.

Similar protests were reported on Tuesday from Sonitpur, Bijni, Jagiroad, Hojai, Lahorighat, Margherita, Hailakandi and Nalbari.

