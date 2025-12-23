Assam erupts in protest over Bangladesh lynching; calls grow for minority safety

Guwahati, Dec 23: Protests have erupted across Assam over the recent lynching of a Hindu man by a mob in Bangladesh, triggering widespread outrage over alleged atrocities against minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The victim, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on December 18, an incident that has sparked demonstrations in several parts of Assam, including Sonitpur, Bijni, Jagiroad, Hojai, Lahorighat, Margherita, Hailakandi and Nalbari.

Protesters condemned violence against minorities, burnt effigies and demanded strong diplomatic and political intervention.

In Dhekiajuli, the Sonitpur district unit of the All Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) staged a protest, denouncing what it described as “brutal violence and oppression” against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Demonstrators burnt an effigy of Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, demanding protection for minority Hindus.

“We demand that the Bangladesh government immediately halt the attacks and ensure a dignified life for our Hindu brothers,” a protester said, also urging the Indian government to take action against Bangladeshi leaders for remarks perceived as hostile towards the Northeast.

In Bijni, the Bengali Parishad organised a protest and condemnation programme in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under its Chirang district and regional committees.

Protesters described the lynching as an extreme act of religious violence and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister, demanding the death penalty for those responsible.

Calling the killing a gross human rights violation, Uttam Tarafdar, president of the Parishad’s Chirang district committee, urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Prime Minister to take strong steps against such crimes.

In Jagiroad, members of the Parishad took out a large procession, garlanded an effigy of Yunus with slippers and set it on fire, raising slogans against the Bangladesh government.

Similar protests were held in Lanka in Hojai district near the No. 2 Railway Gate flyover, with hundreds participating.

In Lahorighat, members of the Ujoni Asom Muslim Parishad burnt an effigy representing Bangladesh’s interim government.

“We condemn the torture of minority groups in Bangladesh. Muhammad Yunus should be stripped of the Nobel Peace Prize,” a protester said.

In Margherita, a protest near the market area saw burning of an effigy of Yunus and the Bangladesh flag, while similar demonstrations were held in Lidu.

In Hailakandi, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested the killing and demanded protection of minority rights, also calling for a boycott of Bangladeshi goods.

In Nalbari, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal held demonstrations, alleging Das was burnt alive and demanding the release of Hindu saint Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu.

Protests were also reported in parts of Delhi on Tuesday, where various Hindu organisations staged demonstrations outside the Bangladesh High Commission, demanding justice for Das and protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

Das, a Hindu youth from Bhaluka in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, was allegedly lynched by a mob on December 18. The incident has intensified concerns over the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh and sparked protests across multiple Indian states.



