Three express trains to halt at Bijni after sustained public protests

Bijni, March 7: Partially fulfilling a long-standing demand by local residents and passenger organisations for improved rail connectivity, three long-distance express trains, Kamrup Express, Tambaram Express and North East Express will now halt at Bijni Railway Station.

The development comes after sustained demands for stoppages of five express trains at the station. Of these, three trains have now been granted stoppages from Saturday.

The decision was welcomed when the Dibrugarh–Howrah Kamrup Express (Train No. 15960) arrived at Bijni Railway Station and was greeted with a warm reception by members of the Bijni Railway Yatri Adhikar Mancha (BRYAM) and local passengers.

A daily passenger said the demand for stoppages of long-distance trains at Bijni had existed for years and had been raised repeatedly through protests and public campaigns.

“It has been Bijni’s long-standing demand for stoppages of several long-distance express trains. Many organisations have been protesting for days and today we have succeeded,” the passenger said.

He added, “We demanded five trains and three have been provided. As a daily passenger, I no longer have any tension because even if I miss one train, I will get another.”

Shubhankar Ghosh, Secretary of BRYAM, said the achievement was the result of collective efforts by multiple organisations, political parties and individuals from the region.

“This was not just a demand by BRYAM but by many local organisations, parties and individuals from Bijni. From the demand of five express trains, we have received three, Kamrup Express, Tambaram Express and North East Express,” Ghosh stated.

He added that BRYAM would continue to press for more train services in the future.

“Since there is no train from here connecting to Maharashtra, we will demand stoppages of trains like Kanchanjunga, LTT and Deoghar. We are also hopeful that the Kamrup Express (15961/62) through Tongla will get a stoppage here,” he said.

Rabindra Nath Das, Working President of BRYAM, said that until now the Brahmaputra Mail had been the only major express train stopping at Bijni, which caused difficulties for passengers travelling to distant destinations.

“Other than Brahmaputra Mail, there was no other express train available at Bijni Railway Station. Civil society groups have been raising this issue for a long time. Now, stoppages for the Silghat–Tambaram Express that goes to Chennai, Kamakhya–Delhi Express and North East Express will benefit passengers,” Das said.

He further urged the state government to upgrade the infrastructure at Bijni Railway Station.

According to BRYAM, the stoppages were granted honouring the demand of the local passenger body and in line with a promise made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the BTC elections.

Passengers and members of the Bijni Railway Yatri Adhikar Mancha (BRYAM) expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for facilitating the stoppages, stating that the move would significantly ease travel for residents of the area.

Earlier, the demand for train stoppages at Bijni saw intensified with local organisations staging protests and demonstrations.

On February 21, civil society groups and passenger bodies organised a two-hour sit-in protest at Bijni Railway Station, demanding stoppages for several long-distance trains and improved suburban rail connectivity.

The latest decision to grant stoppages for three express trains is being viewed as a major outcome of those sustained public protests and negotiations.