Two-hr sit-in in Bijni over train halts, suburban rail demand; stir warning issued

Bijni, Feb 21: A two-hour sit-in was staged in front of Bijni Railway Station in Chirang district on Saturday, with demonstrators demanding stoppages for several long-distance express trains and introduction of suburban rail services in the region.

The protest was organised by the Bijni Railway Yatri Adhikar Mancha (BRYAM) with support from local residents and various political and non-political organisations, including student bodies.

Protesters alleged that despite Bijni being a well-developed town, only the Brahmaputra Mail currently halts at the station among long-distance express trains.

The agitators demanded immediate stoppages for trains such as the Kamrup Express, Kanchanjungha Express, Nagaon–Tambaram Express, Lokmanya Tilak Express and Deoghar Express at Bijni.

They also sought the introduction of suburban rail services, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region.

Rabindra Nath Das, Working President, BRYAM claimed that the railway department has collected over Rs 3 crore in ticket revenue from Bijni station over the past three years, yet has failed to introduce additional express train stoppages.

“We have been raising this long-standing demand for years, but the Railways have not extended any support. That is why BRYAM and other organisations have staged this sit-in hoping for necessary express train stoppages,” he stated.

Shubhankar Ghosh, Secretary, BRYAM, while referring to assurances made during the recent BTC polls, said, “The Chief Minister had promised three long-distance express trains, but it has not been fulfilled yet. We are hopeful that new stoppages will be announced before the upcoming Assembly elections.”

He further demanded suburban rail services in BTC, stating that connectivity between districts such as Kokrajhar and Baksa, and from Bongaigaon to Dibrugarh, remains inadequate.

“If the five trains we are demanding are not provided before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, our movement will intensify,” he warned.

Dipankar Sharma, Secretary, Assam State Railway Passengers’ Association, acknowledged ongoing railway development but questioned the discontinuation of certain services.

“The government claims it has invested more than the previous government. Development is visible, but what happened to the 15771 Inter city train from Alipur that had a stoppage at Bijni?” he asked.

He alleged that existing services were curtailed to accommodate new trains. “If ‘A’ truly stands for Assam, as the Prime Minister said, then Bijni must get its rightful share in transport connectivity,” Sharma added.

Local MLA Ajay Kumar Ray, who attended the protest upon invitation, said he has taken up the matter with Railway authorities.

“I have submitted memorandums and met the concerned Minister. I requested seven trains, and the government has assured that as many as possible will be introduced,” he said.

Ray further added that during a recent interaction, the Chief Minister was informed about the demand for Kamrup Express, Bangalore Express and Northeast Express stoppages.

“We have been assured that between March 3 and March 10, stoppages will be arranged,” he stated.

The protesters said they would continue their agitation if concrete steps are not taken to improve rail connectivity at Bijni station.