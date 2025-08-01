There's still time to seat sharing & constituencies between AGP, BJP: Minister Atul Bora

Guwahati, Aug 1: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to hold discussions on seat-sharing for the upcoming elections, stated Cabinet Minister and AGP leader Atul Bora on Friday.

“With regard to the constituencies we will contest in the upcoming polls, discussions are yet to take place. I am confident the outcome will be favourable for the party. Since there have not been discussions with the BJP with regard to which constituencies we will be contesting for, I cannot say that yet,” Bora added.

The AGP leader further mentioned that the final decision on constituencies will be taken after the consultations with BJP, and announcements will be made accordingly.

Bora further added that the party workers and volunteers are working hard for it and for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I’ve seen our party workers and volunteers united in their efforts. What some call a rebellion, I see as revival. Their dedication will only make the AGP stronger”, Bora said.

He added that the cohesion among AGP workers, volunteers, and leaders reflects the continued strength of regionalism in Assam.

“A strong AGP means strong regionalism. In a dynamic political landscape, the AGP is striving to move forward with progressive regionalism to make Assam stronger and more secure,” said Bora, who also serves as the Minister for Implementation of the Assam Accord.

His remarks come in the wake of recent internal unrest at the AGP’s Kamrup district convention in Chaygaon on July 20, where scuffles broke out among members.

The convention, held in the presence of over a thousand delegates, was chaired by district president Khagen Nath, and the inaugural speech was delivered by general secretary Subharam Das. Former minister Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita, former MLAs Satyabrata Kalita and Jyotiprasad Das also attended and addressed the gathering.

The gathering saw criticism from leaders like Pradip Kumar Bora, who accused the AGP leadership of autocracy and slammed their silence over CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s alleged remarks against Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita.

During his speech, AGP Rangiya constituency general secretary Pradip Kumar Bora launched a scathing attack on the party’s top leadership, stating that AGP is not a personal property of Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta. He also criticized the leadership’s silence over CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma allegedly calling Dr Kalita a ‘duplicate leader’.