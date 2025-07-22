Scuffles break out at AGP meet in Chaygaon amid talks of internal rift

Palasbari, July 22: In a development at the Kamrup district convention of the AGP held in Chaygaon on Sunday, internal strife and dissatisfaction within the party came to the fore, leading to verbal and physical altercations.

The convention, held in the presence of over a thousand delegates, was chaired by district president Khagen Nath, and the inaugural speech was delivered by general secretary Subharam Das. Former minister Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita, former MLAs Satyabrata Kalita and Jyotiprasad Das also attended and addressed the gathering.

During his speech, AGP Rangiya constituency general secretary Pradip Kumar Bora launched a scathing attack on the party’s top leadership, stating that AGP is not a personal property of Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta. He also criticized the leadership’s silence over CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma allegedly calling Dr Kalita a ‘duplicate leader’.

Following Bora’s address, AGP leaders Khagen Nath and Satyabrata Kalita asked media persons to leave the venue, angering journalists and grassroots workers alike, and many scribes stood in protest outside the venue.

The meeting resumed but the situation escalated again when Arnab Bharali praised ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta. Audience members reacted aggressively, storming the stage and physically assaulting Bharali. His microphone was forcefully taken away, and he was later confined to a separate room by party members for his safety.

Police reached the venue and escorted Bharali to Chaygaon Police Station, as many in the crowd shouted slogans, branding him a ‘BJP agent’.

During the meeting, a resolution was reportedly passed by the Kamrup district AGP unit to contest in five constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Satyabrata Kalita accused BJP of sidelining AGP workers, failing to implement the NRC, and pushing Assam towards destruction with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He further claimed that the BJP is trying to wipe out the AGP and has not respected the alliance.

Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita warned that unless the party leadership and BJP take the voices of the grassroots AGP workers seriously, the Kamrup district committee will independently field candidates in all the constituencies of the district. He acknowledged that widespread dissatisfaction among workers could lead to rebellion, and urged the party president to listen to the grassroot workers.

When asked about joining the Congress, Dr Kalita responded that several parties have approached him, but no decision has been made yet. However, he confirmed that he would contest the 2026 election. He also commented that although AGP and BJP are ideologically aligned, in practice, BJP appears more aligned with Congress in South Kamrup. Dr Kalita further asserted that the party would demand more seats in 2026 compared to 2021.

Criticizing the alliance further, a grassroot AGP worker remarked that one has to beg before BJP leaders even to receive a simple grant, questioning whether this truly reflects an alliance.

Meanwhile, the Chaygaon Press Club strongly condemned the treatment of the media persons at the meeting.