Tezpur University row: Assam Congress chief alleges systemic rot in education

Guwahati, Jan 3: Amid ongoing unrest over the removal of Tezpur University Vice Chancellor, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government, alleging that the education sector in state is being systematically “destroyed”.

Addressing a press meet in Tinsukia, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief claimed that Tezpur University had once ranked among the country’s top 10 universities during the Congress regime but has since witnessed a steady decline.

“Today, see where it stands. Students may be receiving stipends now, but educational institutions across Assam are collapsing. Be it Gauhati University or Dibrugarh University, scams are surfacing everywhere,” Gogoi alleged.

Questioning the appointment of Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, Gogoi claimed that Singh had earlier faced allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of Patna University.

“When he was VC at Patna University, similar allegations were levelled against him under the Nitish Kumar government, which is part of the NDA. Despite this, he was appointed VC here. Students were forced to take the matter into their own hands to seek a probe. The Chief Minister tried to suppress the facts. This reflects the state of higher education in Assam,” Gogoi said.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Education, on Friday, directed Singh to proceed on immediate leave and ordered the constitution of a three-member enquiry panel to probe the allegations against him.

Tezpur University has been witnessing protests since mid-September over alleged irregularities during Singh’s tenure.

“A three-member enquiry committee has been constituted to examine all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation at Tezpur University, including allegations against the Vice Chancellor,” a ministry official said.

The enquiry panel has been asked to submit its report within a maximum period of three months.

The committee will be headed by Manipur University Vice Chancellor N. Lokendra Singh, with Nagaland University Vice Chancellor Jagadish Kumar Patnaik and UGC Secretary Manish R. Joshi as its members.