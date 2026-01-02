Centre orders Tezpur University VC to proceed on leave, sets up enquiry panel

New Delhi, Jan 2: Nearly three months after students and teachers launched protests demanding the removal of Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, the Union Ministry of Education asked him to proceed on leave immediately, and also ordered the setting up of an enquiry panel to probe into the allegations against him.

The university has been witnessing protests since mid-September against irregularities allegedly committed by Singh. The protesters pursued a 24-hour hunger strike recently on completion of 100 days of their agitation.

“The VC shall recuse himself from all duties and proceed on leave immediately and shall remain on leave till the completion of enquiry,” a ministry official said.

“A three-member enquiry panel has been set up to probe into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in Tezpur University including allegations levelled against the Vice Chancellor.”

The enquiry panel has been asked to submit its report within a maximum of three months.

The committee will be headed by Manipur University VC N Lokendra Singh, and the other two members are Nagaland University VC Jagadish Kumar Patnaik and UGC secretary Manish R Joshi.

Meanwhile, the ministry has appointed Amrendra Kumar Das from IIT Guwahati’s Department of Design as Pro VC of Tezpur University.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently spoken to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to appoint a Pro VC immediately to restore academic stability at the campus.

Tezpur University, one of the two central universities in Assam established in 1994 under the 1985 Assam Accord, has been witnessing turmoil since September 27 last year.

The situation in the university had been tense with students accusing the VC and university authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as the State was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the university community is also protesting the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction at the picturesque campus carried out under Singh’s administration.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between him and students on September 22. It led to a situation where he had to nearly flee from the spot.

At least 11 faculty members and officials have either resigned from their posts or left the university since the protests began in September.

– PTI