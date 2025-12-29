Tezpur University protests hit 100 days; stakeholders launch 24-hr hunger strike

Tezpur, Dec 29: Marking 100 days of protests over alleged irregularities by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, stakeholders of Tezpur University launched a 24-hour hunger strike.

The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) and the student community have commenced the hunger strike from 12 am on Monday, which will continue till 11.59 pm.

"This collective action marks 100 days of continuous democratic struggle - a period defined not by resolution, but by silence, delay and deepening disappointment," a TUUF member said.

Singh's prolonged absence, coupled with the inaction of authorities, has pushed the institution into administrative paralysis and eroded public trust, a TUUF volunteer told the press.

"The stakeholders have strongly condemned the continued impunity enjoyed by the absentee VC Shambhu Nath Singh, despite grave allegations and sustained opposition from within the university community," the member continued.

She asserted that through this hunger strike, the stakeholders seek to draw national attention to what they describe as a systemic failure of governance.

"We reiterate that this is not merely a university-specific issue, but a question about the credibility of public institutions and the moral conscience of the system that governs them. We affirm that our movement remains determined and our demand for justice will not fade with time or fatigue," the student added.

The TUUF member further said that the hunger strike stands as a powerful expression of frustration and moral anguish over the "complete lack of accountability" even after 100 days of peaceful protests, memoranda, inquiries and appeals.

"The university fraternity asserts that their struggle has laid bare a deeply disturbing reality -- a system that appears more invested in protecting individuals in power than in safeguarding institutional integrity and student futures," she added.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity community is also protesting against the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction at the picturesque campus carried out under Singh's administration.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between him and students on September 22.

Already at least 11 faculty members and senior officials have either resigned from the posts or the university itself since the protests began in September.

