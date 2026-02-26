Tensions flare over AJP seat deal in Golaghat’s Sarupathar; Gaurav faces heat

Golaghat, Feb 26: After Congress reportedly agreed to allot nine seats to Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, tensions flared at Abarta Bhawan in Golaghat on Thursday.

Congress workers demanded accountability from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi over the party’s decision to leave the Sarupathar constituency to the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Hundreds of party workers staged a protest at the venue, expressing strong resentment against the leadership’s move.

They alleged that the decision to cede the Sarupathar seat to the AJP had deeply disappointed grassroots workers who had long built the party’s base in the constituency.

Chanting slogans such as “Sarupathar kar? Congress’r” (Whose is Sarupathar? Congress’), the protesters gathered in front of the APCC chief, pressing for an immediate reversal of the decision.

“How can we continue working if such decisions are taken without consulting the grassroots workers? We cannot accept this decision,” the protesting members said.

They further accused the party leadership of ignoring the voices of workers at the grassroots level. As a mark of protest, several workers threatened to shave their heads publicly if the decision is not reconsidered.

“If this decision is not reversed, our protest will intensify. Thousands of workers are ready to shave their heads, and Gaurav Gogoi will be held accountable,” they warned.

The protesters asserted that Congress has a strong organisational foundation in Sarupathar and argued that conceding the seat to the AJP would weaken the party’s prospects.

“Our workers have worked hard to build this foundation, and we believe we can defeat the BJP here. We cannot give this constituency to any other political party. Gaurav Gogoi has not given a final decision and said the matter will be discussed. We will wait for one night. If our demand is not met, thousands of workers will shave their heads,” said one of the members.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, who flagged off the third phase of the party’s Samay Parivartan Yatra in Golaghat on Thursday, said the leadership understands the sentiments of the workers.

“We understand their emotions and we will not let their willpower weaken. As the Pradesh Congress, we stand with our workers,” Gogoi said.

The development has heightened political tension in Sarupathar and Golaghat, with attention now focused on how the Congress will respond to the growing discontent within the party ranks.