Teen pregnancies surge in Jorhat’s tea gardens as JMCH records 50 minors in 6 months

Jorhat, June 15: A disturbing public health crisis is unfolding in Jorhat's tea garden areas, where a rising number of underage girls are being admitted to hospitals with pregnancy-related complications — a trend that experts say is deeply tied to the twin issues of child marriage and lack of awareness.

Recent data from the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) shows that between January and June this year, at least 45 to 50 minor girls have sought maternity care at the facility. The figure has raised serious concerns among healthcare professionals and the locals.

The issue came to light on Saturday when a Class X student from the Mariani area was brought to JMCH with complications related to pregnancy. She is currently under observation.

“Most of the girls admitted this year are from Jorhat and Golaghat districts, and a significant number of them are underage. Pregnancy at such a young age is extremely dangerous for both the mother and the baby. It can lead to complications like eclampsia, pre-term delivery, low birth weight, respiratory issues, and abnormal brain development in the new-born,” said Dr. Manab Gohain, Superintendent of JMCH, speaking to The Assam Tribune.

He added that JMCH routinely verifies the age of young patients suspected to be minors in pregnancy-related cases.

“We often ask for proof of age, because some people try to falsify records. Even without documents, we can generally tell from physical development whether a girl is a minor. If there’s any doubt, we demand official age verification and report the matter to the police immediately," said Gohain.

This alarming trend has triggered widespread concern in the district, with community members voicing distress over a growing incidence of teenage pregnancies—seen as a direct consequence of underage marriages.

According to local residents, most of these girls—many still studying in Classes VII to X—are believed to have been victims of child marriage over the past 18 months.

Deepak Tanti, a member of the All Assam Tea Tribes’ Students Association (ATTSA), said that despite stringent laws and awareness campaigns in schools, the menace of child marriage continues to persist.

Tanti also flagged the unchecked use of mobile phones among teenagers as a contributing factor. “These days, the youth are exposed to a lot through their mobile phones. Most parents are unaware of the harmful content they access, and this overexposure has consequences,” he said.

Calling for urgent government intervention, he urged targeted awareness drives for parents and guardians. “Unless families understand the risks of child marriage and teenage pregnancy, meaningful change will remain elusive,” Tanti said.

The Assam government has taken a tough stance against child marriage, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently reiterating his government’s resolve to eradicate the practice from the state by 2026.

According to official data, Assam has seen an 81% decline in child marriages across 20 of its 35 districts between 2021–22 and 2023–24.

However, the rising number of pregnancies among minors in Mariani has sparked serious concern among locals and the medical fraternity—posing questions about the effectiveness of the crackdown in tea garden belts.