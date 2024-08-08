Assam govt officially rolls out Nijut Moina Scheme, aims to curb child marriage

Guwahati, August 8:The much-anticipated Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina scheme got officially rolled out on Thursday. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at an event in Janata Bhawan, the Nijut Moina Scheme is expected to benefit over 10 lakh girl children in pursuing higher studies in state institutions.

Under the Scheme, the government will provide monthly stipends to all the girl students from Class 11 to post-graduation. Girl students of Classes 11 and 12 will get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000, while degree students will get Rs 1,250 and postgraduation students will get Rs 2,500.

“After we complete benefitting 10 lakh girl children, which is expected to take about four years, we will analyse the scheme’s success and decide if we would need to continue the scheme or make some new changes to the scheme,” Chief Minister Sarma told the press.

However, certain categories of girl children and young women will be ineligible for the benefits of this scheme. This includes married students studying at higher and graduate levels and those attending private educational institutions.

Conversely, married post-graduate students will still be eligible to receive the benefits of this scheme.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the primary focus of this scheme is to address and prevent the menace of child marriage in Assam.

“A significant characteristic of this scheme is its potential to eradicate child marriage in the state. Child marriage is mostly prevalent in central and lower Assam, and this scheme will play a crucial role in curbing this menace,” he stated.

Citing data from the National Family Health Survey 2019-21, Chief Minister Sarma revealed that 31.8% of girls aged 20 to 24 in Assam have become mothers.

“It is evident that these girls were married before turning 18. Consequently, they are deprived of nutrition, education, and often endure domestic violence. Lacking the maturity to manage a household, they frequently face criticism from their husband’s family. This scheme will significantly reduce such cases,” he said.

Sarma further criticised previous governments for their lack of intervention, describing them as mere silent observers until now.