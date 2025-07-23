Syndicate link suspected as Uriamghat encroachers move towards Sarupathar, Nagaon

Jorhat, July 23: Amid an impending eviction drive targeting suspected illegal settlers in Assam’s Uriamghat region, a steady stream of residents were seen vacating the area on Wednesday, carrying their belongings in tow.

Local sources indicated that many of the departing families are believed to be heading towards Dhing and Lahorighat in Nagaon district, while others are reportedly making their way to Korigaon in the Sarupathar sub-division of Golaghat district.

The exodus, which began quietly on Saturday night, has since intensified—triggering concern in neighbouring areas.

In Sarupathar, student bodies have raised the alarm, alleging that organised syndicates may be at work, facilitating the resettlement of the evicted families.

“This is a serious issue. If there is any syndicate working to provide shelter to Bangladesh nationals, the people behind it must be arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment,” said Abhijeet Chutia, President of the Sarupathar unit of the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union.

Chutia claimed that the Sarupathar administration has detained several individuals in recent days and urged authorities to investigate possible links to resettlement rackets.









A resident dismantling his own house in Uriamghat ahead of the eviction (AT Photo)

Meanwhile, those facing eviction in Uriamghat continue to assert that they are legitimate residents. Most have been served a six-day notice to vacate the land, which authorities claim has been encroached.

“Our forefathers came here from Nagaon. We were born here. Now, with this eviction notice, we have nowhere to go. We have seen videos of people being evicted and we fear the same fate – no roof, no food – awaits us. We aren’t outsiders,” said one resident.

Uriamghat lies along the sensitive Assam-Nagaland interstate border. In view of the situation, the Nagaland government, on July 21, issued an advisory to its Deputy Commissioners, urging heightened vigilance to prevent a potential influx of displaced persons from Assam.

With tensions running high, the local administration remains on high alert, closely monitoring the evolving situation on the ground.