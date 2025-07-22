Nagaland on alert as Assam prepares Uriamghat eviction along interstate border

Guwahati, July 22: The Nagaland government, on Tuesday, issued an advisory its Deputy Commissioners urging heightened vigilance to prevent a possible influx of migrants from Assam, where a major eviction drive is expected in Uriamghat, Golaghat district.

The advisory, prompted by concerns over displaced individuals crossing into Nagaland, stated, “In view of the eviction drive against illegal immigrants undertaken by the Government of Assam, there is apprehension/risk that some displaced individuals may attempt to cross into our State.”

Authorities said the move is aimed at preserving the Nagaland’s demographic balance and ensuring law and order.

“This proactive approach is crucial for maintaining law and order and safeguarding the demographic integrity of our state,” the advisory noted.













The advisory was issued by the Nagaland government on Tuesday (AT Photo)

Meanwhile, in Uriamghat, which situated along the interstate border, many alleged encroachers have already begun vacating the area as land surveys intensify ahead of the proposed drive.

Several families were seen packing up their belongings from makeshift shelters and leaving since July 19 evening.

“Some of them had earlier settled here after being evicted from Garukhuti. Their departure shows the scale of encroachment we’ve been facing,” a former student leader told The Assam Tribune.

On July 17, the Assam Chief Minister claimed that more than 3,000 bighas of forest land in Uriamghat had been illegally occupied over the past eight years.

“Every person in Uriamghat has grabbed 300 to 500 bighas. Dense forests of sal and segun have been cleared and turned into plantations. Drone footage clearly shows the extent of the encroachment,” Sarma had said.

He also alleged that the area had become a hub for unregulated trade, including narcotics and illegal mining.

As Assam prepares for action, Nagaland’s administration has moved swiftly to ensure the border does not witness an unexpected spill over.