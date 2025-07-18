CM flags mass encroachment in Uriamghat, blames Congress for Paikan eviction violence

Guwahati, July 18: In a strongly worded statement during a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled explosive revelations regarding mass-scale encroachment of government and forest lands in Uriamghat, situated along the Assam–Nagaland border.

The Chief Minister claimed that over 3,000 bighas of forest land have been illegally occupied by encroachers who have cleared dense forest cover to establish expansive betel nut and betel leaf plantations. According to him, the illegal occupation has been occurring unchecked for nearly eight years, transforming what was once a rich reserve of sal and teak trees into a lucrative hub for unregulated agriculture and business, including narcotics and illegal mining.

“Every person in Uriamghat has grabbed 300 to 500 bighas of forest land. It’s a massive land grab. Earlier, these forests were filled with sal and segun trees, but now they’ve been turned into plantations. Drone footage clearly shows the extent of encroachment,” Sarma said.

He alleged that many of the occupants are not local residents but have migrated from areas like Lahorighat, Dhing, Nagaon, Batadrawa, and Manipur, often under the pretext of erosion-induced displacement. The Chief Minister, however, dismissed such claims, asserting that the migration is driven by a deliberate agenda of illegal land acquisition.

“These are not erosion victims. Their original homes still exist. They’ve come here to occupy forest land illegally. They’ve destroyed forests, and we will take them out, legally and firmly,” he said.

Earlier, the administration, in coordination with the forest department and district authorities, has launched a detailed survey using drones to map the extent of encroachment in the Daiyang Remma forest area near the Uriamghat border. Areas including Silonijan, Dayalpur, Pithaghat, and Kherbari have been identified as illegally occupied.

“We have sealed the so far evicted areas, and no one can enter again. A proper legal process for eviction in Uriamghat will be followed, and it might take 4–5 months to complete the full eviction. The Rangma forest area, also along the border, is next in line,” Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that displaced encroachers may now try to migrate to other parts of Upper Assam, creating a demographic imbalance and threatening local indigenous populations. He said these areas are seeing a transformation not only in land use but also in socio-political demographics, fueled by infiltration and illegal trade.

Local organizations and student bodies have welcomed the eviction initiative, calling for permanent measures to prevent future encroachments. They demanded that indigenous youth be settled in these border areas and engaged in agriculture to safeguard state interests. Suggestions also included afforestation of the reclaimed forest lands to restore ecological balance.

“The land should be returned to the forest. Tree plantations will begin in Paikan within the next two days,” said Sarma.

Shifting to the violent eviction clash in Paikan on Thursday, Sarma squarely blamed the Congress party for inciting the conflict. He claimed that a day before the violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting in Goalpara on Wednesday, after which some attendees returned to Paikan and stirred unrest.

He also accused the Congress of manipulating journalists, alleging that 18 media persons were locked inside a venue under the pretense of interviewing Rahul Gandhi and were not even provided food.

“Had Rahul Gandhi not visited that day, the Paikan clash wouldn't have happened. Everyone was peacefully vacating the land. I can only control my police; if Congress decides to provoke people, that’s their decision,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that if any evidence is found linking Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge to the Paikan clash, they will be summoned for questioning.

“The police are investigating the role of political provocation in the violence. If needed, we will question those responsible,” he said.

Sarma revealed that 21 police personnel were injured, one encroacher was killed on the spot, and two others were critically wounded during the Paikan incident. Assam Police arrested 10 individuals within hours of the clash, showcasing what the Chief Minister called “zero-delay action.”

“We don’t delay. If there’s a clash, we act immediately,” he asserted.

He noted that Paikan is now fully cleared and sealed. The government will begin tree plantation in the area shortly.

The CM also expressed concern over the reemergence of encroachment in Lakhimpur, noting that new houses are springing up and families from Nagaon and Manipur are settling there. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to identify and repatriate the new settlers.

“The DC will now ensure that these families are sent back to where they came from,” he said.

The Chief Minister also clarified the government’s stand on compensation, stating that no compensation will be given to those evicted from forest, VGR (village grazing reserve), or PGR (professional grazing reserve) land. However, if the eviction is part of a development project, compensation will be provided as per government norms.

As eviction drives continue, tensions are expected to rise in encroached zones, but the government remains unwavering in its strategy to reclaim public land and restore ecological balance.