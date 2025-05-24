State pushes ethical fertility care: Five clinics certified for surrogacy services

Guwahati, May 24: With an aim to regulate surrogacy services in the state, the Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday handed over certificates to five hospitals for establishing surrogacy clinics.

This move aims to bring transparency and accountability to assisted reproductive services, ensuring ethical and high-quality care for couples in need.

The certified institutions include Apollo Fertility, Down Town Hospital, GMCH Fertility and IVF Centre, and The Institute of Human Reproduction in Guwahati, along with Swasti Hospital in Rangia.

These facilities have been authorised to operate Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics, ART banks, and surrogacy services.

The initiative follows the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, along with rules notified in 2022.

"Five hospitals have now been certified under the ART Act, which aims to support childless couples. Previously unregulated, the ART Act brings structure and oversight to fertility treatments, offering hope to those struggling to conceive," said Singhal.

Earlier, in December 2023, the Assam government constituted the State ART and Surrogacy Board and designated the Appropriate Authority for overseeing these services.

A statewide application drive was launched on January 30, 2025, inviting institutions to apply.

Following rigorous verification and inspection by the appropriate authority, eligible hospitals were granted certification.

Lauding the landmark move, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote

“A milestone in the health sector of Assam. With 5 certified surrogacy centres, the joy of childbirth will touch many couples while ensuring ethical surrogacy practices.”









