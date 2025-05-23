NE's first Rs 22 Cr drug lab inaugurated in Assam, capacity of 5,000 tests a year

Guwahati, May 23: Assam’s Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday inaugurated the Northeast’s first-ever state drugs testing laboratory at Jalukbari Ayurvedic College.

Speaking at the event, Singhal mentioned that the lab has the capacity to test around 5,000 drug samples annually.

“With the capacity to test around 5,000 drug samples annually, the facility will not only serve Assam but also extend its testing services to all eight Northeastern states,” said Singhal.

Operated under the Department of Health and Family Welfare by the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control Administration, the facility is expected to enhance the quality standards of healthcare in Assam and usher in a new era in drug quality testing.

“This lab is a state drug control and drug testing lab. Drugs collected by drug inspectors from different pharmacies across the state will be tested here,” Singhal said during a press briefing.

Built at a cost of Rs 22 crore, the lab building comprises a ground floor and two upper floors. The ground floor houses a reception hall, a sample storage room, and a separate room for security personnel.

“I have been told that equipment worth Rs 22 crore has been installed, which is a significant investment. The equipment is state-of-the-art, and the entire lab is connected to the central drug testing lab in Delhi,” the minister added.

Notably, the first floor is equipped with administrative offices and a conference hall, while the second floor features a state-of-the-art laboratory outfitted with advanced instruments. This lab will play a vital role in ensuring the quality of medicines and taking strict action against counterfeit or substandard drugs.

He added that with the lab now operational, there will no longer be a need to send drug samples to Kolkata or other distant locations for analysis — Assam can now conduct its own tests in a timely manner. He emphasised that this development reaffirms the state government’s commitment to public health and welfare.