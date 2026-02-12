Sribhumi bridge collapse: Minister orders restoration, temporary measures

Silchar, Feb 12: A day after the collapse of the Anipur Bridge in Sribhumi district, Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Paul visited the site to assess the ground situation and oversee immediate remedial measures, on Thursday.

The Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the damaged structure and interacted with officials present at the site to review the steps required for restoring connectivity at the earliest.

Paul held a telephonic discussion with the Commissioner of the Public Works Department (PWD), in the presence of the Executive Engineer of the Patharkandi–Ratabari (T) Division.

Post the call, he emphasised the urgent dismantling of the collapsed structure to prevent further risks and directed that repair and reconstruction work be initiated on a war footing to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“Ensuring public safety and the swift restoration of connectivity remain our top priorities. All necessary resources and administrative support will be extended to complete the work within the shortest possible time," Paul said.

Recognising the bridge’s significance as a crucial communication link for Anipur market and adjoining areas, the Minister instructed authorities to put in place adequate temporary arrangements to ensure safe movement of people in the affected area until the bridge is fully restored.

He also stressed strict adherence to safety protocols and close monitoring of the restoration process.

The collapse of the bridge on Wednesday left two persons grievously injured. One of the injured was rushed to Sribhumi Civil Hospital, while the other was admitted to the Chargola Model Primary Health Centre (MPHC).

The incident triggered panic in the area, leaving drivers and passengers stranded within moments of the collapse.

The Anipur Bridge served as the main communication link for the market area and surrounding localities.