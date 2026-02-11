Anipur Bridge collapse in Sribhumi; two injured, connectivity snapped

Sribhumi, Feb 11: Several vehicles were caught in the collapse of a bridge at Anipur market under the Ramkrishnanagar constituency in Sribhumi district on Wednesday, leaving two persons seriously injured.

One of the injured was rushed to Sribhumi Civil Hospital, while the other was admitted to Chargola Model Primary Health Centre (MPHC) in the district, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said chaos erupted within moments of the collapse, leaving drivers and passengers stranded. Two heavy dumpers, two hatchback cars, a motorcycle and an auto-truck were reportedly damaged in the incident.

On receiving information, Circle Officer Souvik Dutta rushed to the spot along with a contingent of police personnel and other administrative officials. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and traffic in the area was regulated, reports said.

“This bridge was already in a precarious condition for a long time. The alternative bridge at Dullabhchara is currently closed, forcing hundreds of vehicles to crowd onto the Anipur bridge every day,” said advocate Mrityunjoy Nath, an eyewitness.

The Anipur bridge served as the main communication link for Anipur market and adjoining areas and Nath said the collapse would severely affect residents of the Ramkrishnanagar co-district.

“Now the people of the Ramkrishnanagar area will suffer immensely in terms of communication with the district headquarters due to the collapse of the Anipur Singla bridge,” he said.

The incident has also raised questions over the quality of construction work and departmental supervision with some locals alleging government funds had been spent on repairing the bridge only a few days ago.