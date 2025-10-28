Speeding car crashes on NH-27 near Jagiroad, kills three, injures two

Jagiroad, Oct 28: In a road accident on National Highway 27 near Silchang under Jagiroad Police Station, three persons were killed and two others critically injured in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the accident occurred around 3:30 am when a speeding vehicle travelling from Jagiroad towards Nagaon lost control, hit the road divider and skidded violently across the highway before crashing onto the road.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Kanteshwar Bordoloi, a senior gynaecologist at Morigaon Civil Hospital, Ashwik Hussein, and Manas Mahanta. All three died on the spot.

The two injured occupants were rushed to Nagaon for emergency treatment and remain in critical condition.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was moving at high speed. There are visible skid marks on the road. Three persons died instantly due to the impact,” a police officer at the scene told The Assam Tribune.

The collision was so severe that the vehicle was left mangled beyond recognition. Local residents, along with highway patrol personnel, alerted the Jagiroad Police, who launched a rescue operation and transported the injured to hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were later sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Morigaon, particularly among the medical fraternity, as Dr Bordoloi was a well-known figure in emergency obstetric care at the district hospital.

He had earlier drawn attention in September after allegations surfaced that he performed 21 emergency caesarean operations within just 10 hours on September 5; a case that had been under review by the district health department.

Police have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Further updates are awaited on the condition of the two survivors undergoing treatment in Nagaon.