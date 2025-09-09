Morigaon doctor under scrutiny after performing 21 C-Sections in 10 hours

Morigaon, September 9: A senior gynaecologist of Morigaon Civil Hospital, Dr. Kanteshwar Bordoloi, has come under the scanner of the district health department after reportedly performing 21 emergency lower segment caesarean section (LSCS) operations within a span of just 10 hours on September 5.

According to an official memorandum issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health), Nitisha Bora, the doctor has been directed to furnish a detailed explanation for the "unusually high" number of operations.

The memorandum pointed out that between 3:40 pm on September 5 to 1:50 am on September 6, Dr. Bordoloi performed 21 emergency LSCS cases at the hospital’s major operating theatre.

The health department has raised concerns over whether sterilisation protocols and surgical procedures were properly followed, along with the adequacy of preoperative and postoperative documentation.

The memorandum also noted that case records were not adequately maintained, which is critical for strengthening infection control and preventing maternal and infant morbidity and mortality.

The directive asked Dr. Bordoloi to submit round reports of each surgery, details of case preparation, adherence to sterilisation procedures, documentation of any fatal distress cases, and the roles of assisting staff within three days.

However, Dr. Bordoloi has defended his actions when speaking to the press.

“I was handling emergency cases one after another, and the numbers unexpectedly shot up. I worked quickly, but all necessary medical procedures were followed,” he explained.

Dismissing allegations of negligence, he added, “There was no compromise in patient care. Out of 21 women, 19 were discharged and sent home safely, while one was referred to GMCH. This is not unusual and it can happen in emergency scenarios. I have already submitted my explanation regarding the matter.”

The doctor, however, expressed disappointment over the show-cause notice.

“After giving so much to the hospital and patients, if I still have to face show cause proceedings, it makes me question whether I should continue in government service,” he remarked, hinting at his growing disillusionment.