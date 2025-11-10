Sonapur sees massive tribal rally opposing ST tag for six communities

Guwahati, Nov 10: A massive tribal rally swept through Sonapur on Monday, as members of the Coordination Committee for Tribal Organisation and Welfare Association (CCTOWA) gathered to oppose the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six non-tribal communities.

The demonstration, charged with fiery speeches and impassioned chants, reflected growing resentment among tribal groups, who described the proposal as a direct threat to their constitutional rights and identity.

Thousands thronged the Sonapur Mini Stadium, their voices ringing out with slogans such as “Tribal unity long live!” and “CCTOWA long live!” that echoed across the venue.

“According to the Government of India’s guidelines, only those communities that are culturally, economically, and politically backward qualify for tribal status. In 1996, the Koch-Rajbongshi community was temporarily granted ST status, and within six months, they occupied seats reserved for tribal people. Imagine what will happen if six more communities are granted the same status,” said one of the protesters at the rally, adding that no further inclusion should be made to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The protesters further argued that there is no longer any need to grant new tribal status to communities post-Independence.

“As tribal communities begin to access constitutional rights and make progress, attempts are being made to pull us down. This move is a tactic to destroy us,” said another member of CCTOWA.

It may be mentioned that six non tribal communities, namely Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Adivasi, have been demanding ST status, staging protests across Assam and other parts of the region.

The demand dates back to 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to resolve the issue. Although the Scheduled Tribes Amendment Bill, introduced in 2019, approved ST status for these groups, the proposal remains pending.

In June, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram stated that the matter is being “seriously considered”.