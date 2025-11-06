Sonapur land row: LoP Saikia releases records, dares Singhal to file affidavit

Guwahati, Nov 6: A day after Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal’s challenged the Congress to provide proof of land-grabbing allegations in Sonapur, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia, on Thursday, made public what he claimed are company records linked to the minister’s family.

“Yesterday you publicly challenged me to produce proof that your company owns land in the Sonapur area of the tribal belt. Perhaps you thought I would bluff but the people have a right to know the truth. In response to your challenge, I am not relying on rumours or hearsay. I am publishing your own company records,” Saikia wrote in a social media post.

According to the documents shared by the LoP, the balance sheet (FY 2023–24) of Protech Buildcon Private Limited lists “Land at Sonapur” under Note 9: Property, Plant and Equipment as an owned asset valued at Rs 1.34 crore.

“Please see the latest balance sheet (FY 2023–24) of Protech Buildcon Private Limited, a company closely linked with your family’s other firms, A I Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. and Associated India Pvt. Ltd. Under Note 9: Property, Plant and Equipment, the entry for Own Assets clearly lists ‘Land at Sonapur’ valued at Rs 1.34 crore,” Saikia further wrote, adding, “If your chartered accountant has certified this document falsely, take action against them, but this is the company’s official record,” Saikia wrote.

Saikia also alleged that the land in question lies adjacent to the samadhi of Assam's beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

“I now throw the challenge directly to you — I dare you. If you truly possess the courage and honesty you claim, then within 24 hours, file an affidavit and publicly declare before the people of Assam that neither you, nor any member of your family, nor any company linked to you owns land in Sonapur. Also declare that the much-discussed plot adjacent to Zubeen Garg’s Khetra does not belong to you,” Saikia wrote in the post.









The Congress leader further asked Singhal to explain the Rs 1.34 crore “Sonapur land” entry in the company’s balance sheet and publish the corresponding survey and patta (land title) details.

“If the land beside Zubeen’s khetra truly does not belong to you, we demand that the government allocate that plot to the khetra,” Saikia added.

The political tussle erupted when Saikia on November 4 urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to remove Singhal from the Cabinet over what he termed as “fresh and serious” allegations of land encroachment in a protected tribal belt in Sonapur.

Following this, Singhal had challenged the Congress leader to substantiate his claims within 24 hours.