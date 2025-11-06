‘Prove it or apologise’: Singhal hits back at LoP Saikia over land-grab charge

Guwahati, Nov 6: Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, on Wednesday, issued a strong rebuttal to the land-grabbing allegations levelled against him by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia, daring the Congress leader to prove his claims within 24 hours.

Speaking on the sidelines of Raas celebrations in Dhekiajuli, Singhal dismissed the allegations as "baseless and politically motivated", asserting that "neither he nor any member of his family owns land in the protected tribal belt and block areas".

“I challenge Debabrata Saikia to prove that I or any member of my family, possesses even one inch of land in the tribal belt. If he can prove it, I will not only leave politics but also leave Assam and go to the Himalayas. If he cannot, he should apologise to the people of Assam,” Singhal said.

Stressing that his public service has always been guided by integrity and self-reliance, the Health Minister highlighted that he has no involvement in government contracts, tenders or schemes.

“We are not in politics to indulge in corruption. God has given me enough to live with dignity,” he said, adding, “Neither I nor my family has ever taken up any government work, supply, tender, or subsidy. I rely on my own capabilities and knowledge to fulfil my needs and I am in politics to serve the people, not to exploit them.”

In a sharp dig at the Congress, Singhal added, “We are not of the same character as Congress leaders. They should first look within before making baseless allegations.”

The controversy erupted after LoP Saikia, on Tuesday, urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to remove Singhal from his Cabinet over what he called “fresh and serious” allegations of land encroachment in a protected tribal belt in Sonapur.

Saikia also demanded a probe led by the Chief Secretary, claiming that Singhal had been involved in “questionable land dealings” in the past.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Sarma had distanced himself from the controversy, stating that he had “no knowledge” of the matter.

The war of words between the Opposition and the ruling BJP adds to a growing list of political face-offs in the state.

Singhal, however, maintained that he remains “unfazed” by the allegations and will continue to focus on his work.

“Let Saikia bring evidence if he has any. I have nothing to hide,” he said, adding, “The truth will speak for itself.”