Sivasagar streets erupt as protesters demand probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Sivasagar, Sept 24: Sivasagar witnessed a massive protest on Wednesday as student organisations and local groups took to the streets demanding justice for the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The protest, led by the Sivasagar Chhatra Samaj and Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, was staged at Daulmukh Chariali in the heart of the town.

The agitation saw protesters burn effigies of Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF) and Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, holding them accountable for the artiste’s untimely death.

Chanting slogans and marching through the streets, demonstrators demanded a thorough investigation and immediate arrests.

“Who took our beloved artiste there? Why was he not given adequate protection? When will the probe against Shyamkanu Mahanta begin? We want everyone involved in this incident arrested immediately. If strict action is not taken, our protest will intensify,” said one protester.

The atmosphere in Sivasagar was charged as slogans echoed across the streets with demonstrators vowing not to relent until justice is delivered.

Bir Lachit Sena leader Srinkhal Chaliha, also chimed in, saying, “I thank the Chief Minister for blacklisting Shyamkanu Mahanta, but unless they are arrested, we will return to the streets and intensify our agitation.”

Chaliha went on to issue a direct warning against Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, saying, "His phone is switched off. If I find him, I will beat him up and go live on Facebook. We demand their arrest and lifetime imprisonment,” he declared.

Following Garg’s death, public anger is rising across the state, with suspicions of foul play by event organisers and his manager Sarma, prompting admirers to demand a thorough investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Assam government blacklisted Mahanta and all organisations associated with him from organising any event in the state.

Making the announcement through a social media post, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government would neither extend financial support nor allow sponsorships for any events linked to Mahanta.