Assam govt blacklists Shyamkanu Mahanta; CM to urge Centre to cut all financial aid

Guwahati, Sept 24: The Assam government has blacklisted North East India Festival (NEIF) organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, along with any organisations linked to him, from hosting events in the state.

The strict action follows the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore, where he had travelled to participate in the festival.

Making the announcement through social media post on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government will neither extend financial support nor allow sponsorships to any of Mahanta's events.

“The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly..." he posted in a micro-blogging website.

Sarma also added that the government will also request the Centre to do the same.

"The State Government will also request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner," the post further added.

The move comes amid widespread public outrage in Assam, with many blaming festival organiser Mahanta for inviting Zubeen Garg to Singapore, where the cultural icon tragically drowned on September 19.

Earlier, Mahanta defended himself, rejecting allegations that Zubeen was taken abroad against his will.

“We started the North East Festival in 2013 with Zubeen’s advice, and he was always enthusiastic about taking it global. He happily agreed to perform in Singapore this year and even asked me to book tickets directly and early. He travelled with his manager Siddharth and close associates. All arrangements were made in consultation with his team,” Mahanta wrote on a micro-blogging platform.

“On September 19, I was busy with official meetings and the inaugural session of the festival. None of us knew Zubeen had gone to meet the Assamese community separately; had we known, we would have objected,” he added.

Public anger has also extended to Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, who coordinated the trip and has not yet returned to Assam since the tragedy.

