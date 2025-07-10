Second wave of floods claims two lives in Golaghat, over 23,000 affected

Golaghat, July 10: The devastating second wave of floods in Assam has claimed two lives in Golaghat district so far, with one person drowning on Wednesday and another confirmed dead today.

Golaghat district remains one of the worst-hit regions, with the rising Dhansiri River breaching danger levels at several points, including Numaligarh and Golaghat town.

The ongoing deluge, caused by continuous heavy rainfall in upstream areas, has inundated six revenue circles - Morongi, Bokakhat, Golaghat, Khumtai, Sarupathar, and Dergaon, impacting at least 92 villages and affecting over 23,000 people, including more than 4,300 children.

Conducting a ground visit to some of the worst-affected areas of the district on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora personally assessed the situation.

“To review the latest flood situation, I visited various areas of Bokakhat constituency, including Kuruwabahi and Chinakana. I interacted with local residents to understand the extent of damage and to ensure that the relief measures reach every affected family. At the relief camps in Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Pub Kuruwabahi ME School and Chinakana, I have asked officials to make sure flood-hit residents face no difficulties in receiving aid or compensation,” Bora shared in micro blogging site, adding that district officials, panchayat representatives, and local BJP and AGP workers accompanied him during the visits.

Soon after, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to a social media website and said, “The wave of floods in Golaghat caused due to heavy upstream rains has caused a significant impact. Our Government is on the ground to assist people with all their needs and is ensuring swift rescue and rehabilitation.”

As per a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have intensified across the state, affecting over 32,300 people in six districts, with Golaghat alone reporting the highest number of displaced families.

In Morongi circle, as of Wednesday, more than 25 villages are submerged, and over 6,000 families face a humanitarian crisis as homes and farmlands lie under water. The Dhansiri’s swelling waters have inundated around 1,781 hectares of crop area, posing a grave threat to local farmers’ livelihoods.

The livestock and fisheries sector has also taken a severe hit, with over 12,000 animals affected and about 31 hectares of fishery ponds damaged across Morongi, Bokakhat, and Sarupathar circles.

To manage the crisis, the district administration has opened 55 relief camps and 34 distribution centres, providing shelter to more than 4,500 people in camps and extending aid to nearly 3,000 others.

Rescue operations by DDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers have seen 22 boats deployed to evacuate residents from marooned villages. Relief materials including rice, dal, edible oil, salt, baby food, mosquito nets, sanitary napkins, and water purification tablets have been distributed to those in need.

As the situation remains grim, officials continue to monitor the flood levels and extend every possible assistance to the affected communities. The government has urged people to remain vigilant and assured them that rehabilitation and compensation measures will be prioritised to help families rebuild their lives once the waters recede.