Over 32,000 affected as 2nd wave of floods wreaks havoc across six Assam districts

Jorhat, July 9: Floods have intensified across Assam, affecting over 32,300 people in six districts and leaving one dead, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to official data, the second wave of floods have impacted 169 villages under 13 revenue circles in the districts of Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Jorhat.

Golaghat remains the worst-hit, followed by Karbi Anglong, where 6,890 residents have been affected. In Hojai, 5,501 people are impacted, while Sivasagar has reported 564 affected residents.

In Golaghat’s Morongi revenue circle alone, more than 25 villages are inundated due to the swelling Dhansiri River. Over 6,000 families are in crisis, with their homes submerged and livelihoods severely disrupted.

According to ASDMA, one person has died in Morongi, while 15,505 animals are affected in the district.

In response, the district administration has set up 46 relief camps, which are currently sheltering 3,518 flood-affected individuals.

Amid the ongoing crisis, the Morongi Regional Students' Union has stepped up with relief efforts. The union has been providing food to those in camps since Monday.

“We have been supporting the flood-affected people in Golaghat by serving food in three major relief camps — Sarar Gaon Primary School, Morongi Primary School, and Morongi High School,” said a member of the union.

According to the latest flood bulletin issued by the ASDMA, the Dhansiri River continues to flow above the danger level at both Golaghat and Numaligarh.

In Karbi Anglong, three revenue circles are under the grip of floods with 6,890 people affected by the second wave of floods.

So far, seven relief camps have been set up in Phuloni, Silonjan, and Diphu, sheltering a total of 250 people. The camp in Diphu alone houses the highest number — 123 flood-affected residents.

Meanwhile, in the Titabor revenue circle of Jorhat district, four revenue circles remain submerged due to rising waters of the Jaji and Kakajan rivers, causing widespread flooding in the region.

As the floodwaters continue to rise, so does the uncertainty faced by thousands across Assam.