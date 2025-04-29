RPF rescues 71 minors and 2 women in fortnight-long anti-trafficking drive

Guwahati, April 29: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued a total of 71 minor boys and girls, along with two women, between April 1 and April 15 and ensured their hand-over to respective Child Lines, NGOs, parents, and local police authorities for further necessary action.

"As part of the crack-down against crime, the RPF also arrested one human trafficker and one kidnapper during these operations. Both were handed over to the concerned GRP/Police authorities for further legal proceedings. The RPF of NFR remains committed to enhancing passenger security, especially for women and children, through proactive vigilance, timely interventions, and continuous passenger-friendly initiatives," an official statement said.

In a sustained effort to safeguard vulnerable individuals and curb human trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) earlier undertook intensified operations throughout 2024. From January to December, the RPF successfully rescued 906 minors and 61 women from various trains and railway stations across the region.

These individuals were later handed over to Childline services, NGOs, or their legal guardians through the Government Railway Police (GRP). The RPF’s proactive surveillance and coordinated efforts also led to the arrest of nine human traffickers during this period.

The RPF maintained consistent vigilance, particularly in border-sensitive zones, to counter illegal infiltration and ensure passenger safety. Over 300 illegal migrants were apprehended during the year, highlighting the force’s heightened alertness.



