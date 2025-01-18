906 minors, 61 women rescued by NGR's RPF in 2024, 9 traffickers arrested

Guwahati, Jan 18: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 906 minors and 61 women, besides arresting nine human traffickers, during the period from January to December 2024.

The rescued children and women were handed over to the respective Child Line/NGOs, parents, and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Moreover, the RPF also apprehended more than 300 illegal migrants last year.

"RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are always vigilant and alert towards illegal infiltration from the border areas. RPF keeps up steady routine checks at railway stations and trains to prevent it and has been carrying on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers.

The force also remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, and without guardian," NFR chief public relations officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The tightened rescue operations in 2024 by the RPF is a concerted effort to combat human trafficking. Between January and August, the RPF successfully rescued 500 minors and 45 women from various trains and railway stations within its jurisdiction.

These individuals were subsequently handed over to Childline, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), or the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal proceedings.