‘Roi Roi Binale’ goes global from Nov 15 in US, Canada as diaspora prepares tributes

Guwahati, Nov 13: The international screening of Zubeen Garg’s recently released and now record-breaking film Roi Roi Binale will begin on November 15, bringing both pride and poignancy to the Assamese diaspora still mourning the cultural icon's untimely demise.

From November 15, the film will be screened in Toronto, Canada and in North Carolina in the United States. Its US run will expand on November 16, with screenings scheduled in Chicago (Illinois), Detroit (Michigan), Atlanta (Georgia), as well as Austin and Dallas (Texas).

Special shows have been arranged for New Jersey and Boston on December 7, followed by a Bay Area screening in San Francisco on December 8.

Discussions are under way to host a show in Seattle on either December 13 or 14, while efforts continue to finalise a Los Angeles screening by January.

Typically, Assamese films face a waiting period of three to six months before being shown abroad. Roi Roi Binale has set a new benchmark as the first Assamese film to reach American cinemas within just 15 days of its theatrical release in India.

This achievement is credited to the efforts of director Rajesh Bhuyan, producers Shyamantak Gautam and Garima Saikia Garg, and the entire team behind the project.

Meanwhile, in Assam, police have arrested a man accused of pirating the film.

Rafiqul Islam, from Lakhipur in Goalpara district, was taken into custody for allegedly uploading clips on his YouTube channel, "Rafiqul R Vlogs". He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and remanded to three days’ police custody.

The case, registered at the Cyber Police Station in Panbazar, Guwahati, invokes relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000; the Copyright Act, 1957; and the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by producer Gautam after unauthorised uploads appeared online within days of the film’s release.

As the global rollout begins, Assamese communities across the world await November 15 with deep anticipation, ready to celebrate and cherish Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic work.

Notably, since its India release on October 31, the film has won widespread acclaim and has become the highest-grossing production in Assamese cinema history, collecting Rs16 crore within its first 12 days.

With inputs from PTI