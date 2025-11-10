Assam govt orders crackdown on piracy of Zubeen Garg’s 'Roi Roi Binale'

Guwahati, Nov 10: The Assam government has directed the police to take strict action against those involved in the piracy of cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic venture, Roi Roi Binale, which has faced rampant online leakage since its release 11 days ago.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking to reporters during a visit to Dhubri on Monday, said the state has taken the issue seriously and instructed the police to identify and prosecute the offenders.

“We are concerned about the issue and have directed the police to take strict action against perpetrators. I also appeal to the people of Assam not to indulge in such dubious work and to inform the nearest police station if they know anyone doing it,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes as the film’s cast and crew intensify their anti-piracy campaign across Assam.

On Sunday, members of the film’s team visited the Cyber Crime Office at Pan Bazar, Guwahati, to register an official complaint in connection with the issue.

“By pirating Zubeen Garg’s final gift, the perpetrators have shattered his dream and caused his soul immense grief. We have already lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station and appeal to everyone to watch the film in theatres; the way it was meant to be experienced,” said Rajesh Bhuyan, director of the film, on the sidelines of a screening at Jorhat’s Ellet cinema hall., on Monday.

Earlier, at a press meet on Saturday, director Bhuyan had said that initially the team ignored short clips circulating on social media, assuming they were fan tributes.

“We thought people were sharing short snippets out of love and remembrance. But soon, the entire film was pirated and uploaded online. That’s really unfortunate,” Bhuyan said.

He also urged authorities, digital platforms and the public to work together to fight piracy, which he said undermines the state’s growing film industry.

Meanwhile, a special screening of Roi Roi Binale was organised at Elley Cinema Hall in Jorhat for specially-abled children from the Jorhat Pratibandi Vidyalaya on Monday.

The film, released to an emotional reception from fans across Assam, has been widely regarded as a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s legacy.